Hayward Animal Shelter: Huey & Dewey

Huey and Dewey are 5 month old brothers who like treats and are learning that they also like pets. While still a little shy, they are coming around quickly.
For more information on Huey CLICK HERE.
For more information on Dewey CLICK HERE.
