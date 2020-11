Hayward Animal Shelter: Katie

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 24, 2020

Katie is a 5 year old female long haired German Shepherd mix. Katie walks well on leash, is friendly and gentle. She loves being with people and getting belly rubs. She would like to go to a home with older children. To adopt call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

