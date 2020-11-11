Hayward Animal Shelter: Lara

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 10, 2020

Lara is a sweet but super shy tortie cat with an adorable little bobtail. It takes Lara time to get to know and be comfortable with new people, but once she warms up she shows her sweet side and will cuddle up on your lap and loves pets and attention. She needs a family that will have patience and go slow with her. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200