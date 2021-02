Hayward Animal Shelter: Lindor

By Hope Bidegainberry on February 9, 2021

Lindor is a sassy sweet female bunny who is a great communicator. She will let you know what she does and doesn’t like. She loves people watching from her windowsill perch, playing in her bunny tunnels, and snacking on timothy hay. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

