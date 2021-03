Hayward Animal Shelter: Lola

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 30, 2021

Lola is 12 years young, super sweet, and a charming vocalist. She is rollie-pollie sweet heart who loves spending time with people. Lola is working on losing a few pounds to help alleviate her arthritis, and enjoys short, leisurely walks. She would prefer a home with older children.

