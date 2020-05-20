fbpx
NOW PLAYING

You may also like

Hayward Animal Shelter: Mickey Blue Eyes

Mickey Blue Eyes is a 3 year old male with stunning blue eyes. He has a sweet and friendly personality.
It’s easy to see how handsome he will be when his fur finishes growing back in.
For more information CLICK HERE.

Mountain View woman spreads kindness amid Coronavirus.

Sam Thomas is a South Bay kindergarten teacher with a passion for flowers. She is encouraging her neighbors to participate in a “flower swap” where they give her flowers that she creates into beautiful re-arrangements...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT