Hayward Animal Shelter: Mary Hoppins

By Hope Bidegainberry on July 13, 2021

Mary Hoppins is a spayed female rabbit. She is a sweet, laid back bunny who enjoys snacking on basil and playing with her chew toys. All rabbit adoptions are FREE sponsored by a generous volunteer. To Adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

