Hayward Animal Shelter: Meera

By Hope Bidegainberry on June 29, 2021

Meera is an 11 week old female kitten investigator extraordinaire. Meera is curious about everything and loves exploring. She is also sweet and affectionate when it’s time to nap and recharge for her next investigation. To adopt call Hayward Animal Services (510) 293 – 7200

