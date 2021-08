Hayward Animal Shelter: Mike Dexter

Mike Dexter is 10 years young male cat. Mike Dexter is the biggest cuddle-bug you have ever met, and all he wants is to be on your lap, getting pets. He can get a little overstimulated sometimes, but this can be avoided by observing his body language. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.