Hayward Animal Shelter: Mojo & Gizmo

By Hope Bidegainberry on July 6, 2021

Mojo and Gizmo, male guinea pigs. These two are a bonded pair and their adoptions are free thanks to a generous volunteer that is sponsoring their adoption fees. All rabbits and hamsters are also free to adopt thanks to the same volunteer. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200