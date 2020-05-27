fbpx
Hayward Animal Shelter: Homer

Homer is a homing pigeon who needs to be an indoor-only bird. a homing pigeon, needs to be an indoor-only bird. Homing pigeons tend to become bonded with their feeder. Please check out   expert info on how to...

Another industry is able to re open in California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced  barbershops and hair salons can reopen with county approval and if social distancing measures are put into place. These businesses can only open in counties that have gone...

UPDATE: When Barber shops and hair salons can re-open

Gov. Gavin Newsom on today announced  that some counties can take the lead on reopening California  barber shops and hair salons that were shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. Such establishments would be allowed...

