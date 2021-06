Hayward Animal Shelter: Nena

By Hope Bidegainberry on June 16, 2021

Nena is a sweet, smart, 7 year old girl who knows “sit”, “shake”, and “down”. She enjoys playing fetch and going on walks, and would love a home with older children and adults. To adopt call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.