Hayward Animal Shelter: Papy

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 15, 2020

Papy is a 5 year old female who is social and vocal. Unfortunately her owner passed away, but she is eager and ready for a new family to make a new start with. Her best friend is Patrick, who she would like to get adopted with if possible. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

