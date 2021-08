Hayward Animal Shelter: Pixie

By Hope Bidegainberry on August 17, 2021

Pixie is a 5 month old female kitten. She is sweet but timid. She take a minute to warm up to new people. If you go slow and talk quietly to her, she becomes a purring sweetheart. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.