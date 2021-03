Hayward Animal Shelter: Radagast

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 2, 2021

Radagast is a friendly and curious bunny. Like his namesake, he has an affinity for herbs (mainly snacking on them) and other animals. He is also quite active an would like enough space to stretch his legs. Interested in adopting? Call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

