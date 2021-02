Hayward Animal Shelter: Radagast

Radagast is a long hair male bunny who is curious and energetic. He is still getting used to being brushed, which his long fur requires to avoid mats. He would like a patient, gentle family that will groom him daily. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200