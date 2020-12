Hayward Animal Shelter: Rex

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 22, 2020

Rex is an 11th month old male who grew up on the streets of Hayward. He has discovered he prefers indoor living and enjoys lounging on his bed while making googly eyes as his favorite people. To adopt Rex call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Sponsor: