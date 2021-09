Hayward Animal Shelter: Rudy

By Hope Bidegainberry on September 21, 2021

Rudy is a 3 year old neutered male cat who LOVES to play! Balls, feather toys, any kind of toy. He has a handsome gray tabby coat and an affectionate, active personality. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.