Hayward Animal Shelter: Simi

July 20, 2021

Simi is a 9 week old female kitten who loves napping in her soft warm bed. She is a purr-machine, but she takes a moment to warm up to new people. To adopt Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200 or visit: www.haywardanimals.org/adoptions

