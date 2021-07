Hayward Animal Shelter: Sinatra

By Hope Bidegainberry on July 6, 2021

Sinatra is a 4 year old neutered male cat. Sinatra is a very handsome sweet boy who enjoys gentle pets and soft beds. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

Hayward Animal Shelter BOGO: adopt 2 kittens but pay only 1 adoption fee! Your kitten gets a companion/playmate for free and all kittens come vaccinated, microchipped, and spay/neutered!

For more information CLICK HERE.