Hayward Animal Shelter: Stella

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 10, 2020

Stella is a fantastically sweet and smart 4 year old female who is spayed and ready to go home (or be fostered)! She walks great on leash, knows sit, stay, and come. She is very treat motivated. She does well with other dogs but is not a fan of cats or squirrels. She would like an experienced dog home with older children. To adopt Stella call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

