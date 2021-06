Hayward Animal Shelter: Tiger

By Hope Bidegainberryon June 1, 2021

Tiger is a male bunny who is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home! Tiger is a curious bunny who loves fresh greens. He does well with handling, but prefers it to be on his own terms. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

For more information CLICK HERE.