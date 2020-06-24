fbpx
Dolores park in San Francisco
Here’s what’s allowed to be open in San Francisco right now

June 24, 2020

It’s a confusing time right now of what is opened and what is not. Here’s a list below of everything that is open in SF right now:

  • Restaurants with outdoor seating
  • Botanical Gardens
  • Cannabis Retailers
  • Child care with groups of 12
  • Construction 
  • Dog Parks
  • Entertainment venues-live stream events without audience
  • Equipment rental companies
  • Essential businesses (hospitals, grocery stores…)
  • Golf with limits
  • Health care facilities
  • Hotels for essential reasons only
  • In-home services (gardening, housekeepers…)
  • Low-conduct services such as dog grooming

For the full CLICK HERE.

