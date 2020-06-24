Here’s what’s allowed to be open in San Francisco right now

It’s a confusing time right now of what is opened and what is not. Here’s a list below of everything that is open in SF right now:

Restaurants with outdoor seating

Botanical Gardens

Cannabis Retailers

Child care with groups of 12

Construction

Dog Parks

Entertainment venues-live stream events without audience

Equipment rental companies

Essential businesses (hospitals, grocery stores…)

Golf with limits

Health care facilities

Hotels for essential reasons only

In-home services (gardening, housekeepers…)

Low-conduct services such as dog grooming

For the full