Here’s what’s allowed to be open in San Francisco right now

It’s a confusing time right now of what is opened and what is not. Here’s a list below of everything that is open in SF right now:
- Restaurants with outdoor seating
- Botanical Gardens
- Cannabis Retailers
- Child care with groups of 12
- Construction
- Dog Parks
- Entertainment venues-live stream events without audience
- Equipment rental companies
- Essential businesses (hospitals, grocery stores…)
- Golf with limits
- Health care facilities
- Hotels for essential reasons only
- In-home services (gardening, housekeepers…)
- Low-conduct services such as dog grooming
