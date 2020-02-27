NOW PLAYING
Hotel Lets Guests Foster Dogs During Their Stay

Hope Bidegainberry
February 27, 2020

Sometimes traveling and staying at hotels can become lonely. One hotel in Mississippi has been operating a program called Fostering Hope. Running since October 2018, it brings shelter dogs to the hotel’s lobby and offers guests the chance to foster the adorable pets in their rooms while they are staying at the facility. If people really hit it off with their companions, they can adopt them on their way out. 

This shelter takes in about 8,000 dogs a year and adopts out close to 80% of them. 

If guests wish to take home a dog from the program, all they have to do is fill out an application and pay the $50 adoption fee at the hotel.

For more information CLICK HERE.

