fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Family With Two Children Playing Board Game on The Floor At Home.*game table designed by vgajic
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

How Much Longer Can the Lockdown Last?

Hope Bidegainberry
April 30, 2020

 Some states are relaxing their stay-at-home orders, and some people still have a ways to go.  So how much longer could YOU last without sacrificing your last bit of sanity?

The average American thinks they could go a MAXIMUM of one more month before hitting their “breaking point,” according to a survey.

72% said they would completely lose their mind sometime between now and early June.  And pretty much everyone agrees six months would be more than they could handle.

One in four people have already hit their breaking point.  Including 20% of men and 29% of women.

And young people are having an even tougher time with it.  35% of Americans aged 18 to 25 have hit their breaking point already.

Another new survey over the weekend asked people what they’ll do if a serious lockdown continues and they don’t agree with it.  Close to 20% said they’ll probably do their own thing, and WON’T follow the guidelines. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

How to get your kids to eat anchovies ~ seriously!!

This Pasta Puttanesca recipe is super easy, super spicy, and most importantly super inexpensive.  All I ask is that you invest in a good chunk of Parmesan Reggiano cheese.  Here in lies the secret to cooking...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT