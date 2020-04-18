How to stay sane at home with the help of your pet

- Now is the perfect time to practice enrichment activities that stimulate the minds of our pets and strengthen our bonds.
- We can play games with our dogs, such as creating a scent hunt by hiding little bits of kibble or treats around the home
- If children are home, they can create do-it-yourself projects to make toys for pets. Cats love batting at feathers tied to the end of a stick or string because it engages their prey drive.
- Pets often enjoy being combed or brushed, or having a smear of peanut butter or squeeze cheese on the side of the tub during a bath.
- If your pet is on a diet, snack together on carrots, blueberries or apples.
- When working at home, consider pulling another chair next to your desk so your pet can sit right beside you.
- Take fun pictures of your pets.
- Remember to get down on their level to see what they see.
- Look for interesting angles.
- Look for light.
- Photograph your pet with other friends in the house, whether it be another pet, stuffed animal or human.
- Fast shutter speed and great light always help.
- There’s always cuddling with your pet on the couch to watch a movie.
Whatever way you decide to enjoy your pet’s company will benefit you both. While these times are incredibly stressful, they can also offer a reminder to slow down and enjoy our furry friends.