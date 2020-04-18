fbpx
How to stay sane at home with the help of your pet

April 18, 2020
While social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, there are some creative ways to bond with your furry BFF:
  • Now is the perfect time to practice enrichment activities that stimulate the minds of our pets and strengthen our bonds.
  • We can play games with our dogs, such as creating a scent hunt by hiding little bits of kibble or treats around the home
  • If children are home, they can create do-it-yourself projects to make toys for pets. Cats love batting at feathers tied to the end of a stick or string because it engages their prey drive.
  • Pets often enjoy being combed or brushed, or having a smear of peanut butter or squeeze cheese on the side of the tub during a bath. 
  • If your pet is on a diet, snack together on carrots, blueberries or apples.
  • When working at home, consider pulling another chair next to your desk so your pet can sit right beside you. 
  • Take fun pictures of your pets.
    • Remember to get down on their level to see what they see.
    • Look for interesting angles. 
    • Look for light. 
    • Photograph your pet with other friends in the house, whether it be another pet, stuffed animal or human.
    • Fast shutter speed and great light always help.
  • There’s always cuddling with your pet on the couch to watch a movie.

Whatever way you decide to enjoy your pet’s company will benefit you both. While these times are incredibly stressful, they can also offer a reminder to slow down and enjoy our furry friends.

 

