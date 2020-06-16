Hunter’s Old Bay Chicken Wings ~

My friend Hunter grills the best chicken wings, they’re so crispy. He shared with me his secret recipe, Old Bay Seasoning! LOL Old Bay has been around forever, and I don’t think it expires! I found a can in the back of my spice drawer. All you have to do is Season your chicken wings with old bay and cook on the grill for about 30 minutes on medium heat. According to Hunter, don’t over sprinkle and don’t under sprinkle. We like our wings on the crispy side so we cooked them until they were pretty well done, they were delicious!



