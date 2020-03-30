Indoor Ideas to Keep Your Parental Sanity

To my fellow and amazing parent friends!

Oh how I feel for you today as we all take a deep breath and dig into our intelligence and create a new normal for our families along this journey of indoor insanity. Listen, I’m not panicked yet – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a parental panic in my pocket! 😇

TODDLERS: The Copycat Game or Mother May I Yes, what is a toddler game going to do to help with the big kids home? Save your sanity! Toddlers are much harder to entertain, right? Think of The Copycat Game as Follow the Leader – minus the winner. The Set Up: So easy! Clear out a section of a room so your family can move freely about. Carpet or grass works great.

Let’s Play: In the beginning throw out challenges like “If you were a frog how would you hop?” Take turns copying each other. Simple, right?

MIDDLE SCHOOLERS: TikTok to Rock

What is TikTok you ask? Probably the most fun app ever! I create content with my middle schooler all the time. Fortunately he knows I’m cooler than he is. HA! I totally understand the not wanting to download yet ANOTHER app. However, the amount of time I’ve spent ON that app? Way too much! I’ve honestly not laughed harder than I do watching parents over 40 try to be hip with their middle schoolers. Or each other! So much creativity. The best part is the dance challenges. Learn the dance challenges or make up your own. You’ll laugh so hard you’ll cry!

ALL KIDS: Virtual Fieldtrips

I know it’s brutal having to be the teacher, the parent and trying to keep up with your work at the same time. I’m 100% with you and since we’re all in this together let me tell you how fun this is! We did this a couple times already and I’m constantly looking for other virtual opportunities to see new things with my kids. You might learn something too! Here are some great resources for virtual field trips.

Ok, I have to get back to the insanity in my house. How are you doing in yours? Have your found anything fun to do you want to share?