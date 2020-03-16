Is A Full Lockdown Next?

It was unthinkable even a week ago but now it feels inevitable, so is a nationwide lockdown coming?

States and cities have already begun instituting extreme lockdowns, especially in the wake of this past weekend when the “social distancing” message didn’t seem to resonate as well as it should.

California has ordered home isolation for people 65 and older and people with chronic diseases . . . and they’ve shut down bars, clubs, and wineries. Illinois, Ohio, and New York City have shut down dine-in restaurants and bars.

New York City is the country’s largest school system, and they closed schools as of today for at least a month.

Other places that have closed schools, restaurants, bars, or all of the above include Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington, Minnesota, Massachusetts, South Carolina, D.C., Denver, Atlanta, and many more.

The CDC says that closing schools for EIGHT weeks may be what’s necessary to mitigate the spread of the disease.

And that’s not all. Starbucks will only be “to go” across the U.S. Apple, Nike, and Urban Outfitters have shut down all of their stores. Grocery stores and Walmarts are changing their hours to give themselves time to restock shelves.

And the CDC is recommending that organizations and groups cancel events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

Could a full nationwide lockdown be next? At this point, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says it’s entirely possible.

If you’re hearing all of this and thinking it’s an OVERREACTION, or that coronavirus isn’t serious enough to warrant all this . . . it’s time to accept that this IS reality and IS necessary. If we CAN curb this, it’s with strong, aggressive action.

Fauci also says, quote, “If it looks like you’re overreacting, you’re probably doing the right thing.”