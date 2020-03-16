NOW PLAYING
3D illustration
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Is A Full Lockdown Next?

Hope Bidegainberry
March 16, 2020

It was unthinkable even a week ago but now it feels inevitable, so is a nationwide lockdown coming?

States and cities have already begun instituting extreme lockdowns, especially in the wake of this past weekend when the “social distancing” message didn’t seem to resonate as well as it should.

California has ordered home isolation for people 65 and older and people with chronic diseases . . . and they’ve shut down bars, clubs, and wineries.  IllinoisOhio, and New York City have shut down dine-in restaurants and bars.

New York City is the country’s largest school system, and they closed schools as of today for at least a month.

Other places that have closed schools, restaurants, bars, or all of the above include Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington, Minnesota, Massachusetts, South Carolina, D.C., Denver, Atlanta, and many more.

The CDC says that closing schools for EIGHT weeks may be what’s necessary to mitigate the spread of the disease.

And that’s not all.  Starbucks will only be “to go” across the U.S.  Apple, Nike, and Urban Outfitters have shut down all of their stores.  Grocery stores and Walmarts are changing their hours to give themselves time to restock shelves.

And the CDC is recommending that organizations and groups cancel events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

Could a full nationwide lockdown be next?  At this point, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says it’s entirely possible

If you’re hearing all of this and thinking it’s an OVERREACTION, or that coronavirus isn’t serious enough to warrant all this . . . it’s time to accept that this IS reality and IS necessary.  If we CAN curb this, it’s with strong, aggressive action.

Fauci also says, quote, “If it looks like you’re overreacting, you’re probably doing the right thing.”

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Good things to remember in this time of COVID 19:

1. Everything will change.. every day What we know now is if you are over 65 you are ordered by the governor to stay at home.  Yes it is getting worse, and because of that bars, night clubs and winery’s are closed...

Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, On COVID-19

Joey Fortman talks with Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaff about the coronavirus. Some big news has come out about restaurants and bars closing, schools closing, and local businesses closing.  We need to keep everyone...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT