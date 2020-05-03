Is Your Pet Acting Weird During Quarantine?

Since spending so much time at home, have you noticed any unusual behavior from your pet? Does your pet whine if you spend too much time working? Does your dog fight against the leash during walks?

From weeks to nearly 2 months of constantly being stuck at home you might see your pet leaving old habits behind. Some pets are growing clingy. Others are bouncing off walls, or hiding in corners.

Owners being at home 24/7 does increase the number of opportunities for interactions a pet may not feel comfortable with. With dogs, the sudden spike in foot traffic outside their homes may raise alarms as an intruder is coming. With everyone being out and about instead of at work during the day may make your dog feel less safe in their homes.

It might be nothing, but one possibility of the odd behaviors you’re witnessing are strange patterns your pets have always had, but you were never home to witness them.

Displacement behaviors are the tics that pets adopt to cope with new stressors. In dogs and cats, these may present as mounting, pacing, vocalizing, scratching, or patterned behaviors.

It’s really important that as owners we try to stick to ‘business as usual’ when it comes to the daily routines our pets are used to, and to ensure that they still have quiet, undisturbed places they can go throughout the day.

What all this means is that we humans might be part of the problem. It is possible that owners are the ones behaving strangely, and their dogs are trying to adapt.