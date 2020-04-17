fbpx
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Actor John Krasinski attends the "A Quiet Place Part II" World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City.
John Krasinski Is Hosting a Virtual Prom Tonight

April 17, 2020

Has there been a cooler celebrity during this pandemic than JOHN KRASINSKI? I’m thinking no. Especially after this:

John is hosting a VIRTUAL PROM tonight for high schoolers who might be getting hosed out of the actual thing this year.

It goes down at 8:00 P.M. Eastern, 5:00 P.M. Pacific, on the YouTube channel for his awesome online show, “Some Good News”.

He even posted a picture of himself from his own prom, with the caption, “I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom.  So let’s do something about it! . . . I’ll DJ with some friends.” 

