John Krasinski Is Hosting a Virtual Prom Tonight

Has there been a cooler celebrity during this pandemic than JOHN KRASINSKI? I’m thinking no. Especially after this:

John is hosting a VIRTUAL PROM tonight for high schoolers who might be getting hosed out of the actual thing this year.

It goes down at 8:00 P.M. Eastern, 5:00 P.M. Pacific, on the YouTube channel for his awesome online show, “Some Good News”.

He even posted a picture of himself from his own prom, with the caption, “I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! . . . I’ll DJ with some friends.”