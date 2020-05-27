fbpx
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 05: TV personality Randy Jackson speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT Blog

Journey Is Bringing Back . . . Former “Idol” Judge Randy Jackson?

Hope Bidegainberry
May 27, 2020

Earlier this year, JOURNEY fired their rhythm section, booting bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith.

And now, they’ve announced that a VERY famous former member is returning . . . but it’s not who you’re thinking.

Former “American Idol” judge RANDY JACKSON has been named the band’s permanent bassist.  And they’ve also hired drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist/vocalist Jason Derlatka.

Randy played on Journey’s 1986 album “Raised on the Radio” and the subsequent tour.  On Instagram, he said, quote, “The boys are back.”

Guitarist NEAL SCHON called Journey an “ever-changing unstoppable force,” and said they’re entering “a completely new chapter.”

