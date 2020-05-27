Journey Is Bringing Back . . . Former “Idol” Judge Randy Jackson?

Earlier this year, JOURNEY fired their rhythm section, booting bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith.

And now, they’ve announced that a VERY famous former member is returning . . . but it’s not who you’re thinking.

Former “American Idol” judge RANDY JACKSON has been named the band’s permanent bassist. And they’ve also hired drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist/vocalist Jason Derlatka.

Randy played on Journey’s 1986 album “Raised on the Radio” and the subsequent tour. On Instagram, he said, quote, “The boys are back.”

Guitarist NEAL SCHON called Journey an “ever-changing unstoppable force,” and said they’re entering “a completely new chapter.”