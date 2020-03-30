NOW PLAYING
brittle damaged nails after using shellac or gel-lacquer
Keep Coronavirus Away From Your Fingernails

Joey Fortman
March 30, 2020

EW! Totally gross to think about, right? This evil illness is such a tough situation to be in no matter how you put it. However, did you stop to think that maybe you’re missing your fingernails? The facts are the facts so please allow me to share those with you! Safety first. According to the Center for Disease Control, the coronavirus can be spread from person to person through droplets in the air, skin to skin contact, or through bacteria picked up by our fingers or under our fingernails. I hate to say it but the undersides of our nails are a breeding ground for bacteria. It’s important to abide by healthy manicure practices always but especially in this day and age.

Scrub Under Your Nails

Ok, so how do you get there with that? Easy. Check out the backside of your nails. Virus and bacteria can thrive in a warm, moist environment. If you have long nails then use a scrub brush on the underside and in the crevices of the nail. Take a break from missing your nails.

Biting Your Nails

This is THE WORST! I’m a total culprit. I’m always. picking on my. fingernails. Total habit since I was a little girl. This experience has been torture for me my whole life. That is 100% why it is so it is so important to focus on keeping those nails clean. Picking and biting creates open wounds with bleeding and swollen cuticles. Hi. Floodgates for bacteria to make a home into your body.

Stay healthy!

