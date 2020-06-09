Labrador Rushes Into The Water And Saves A Drowning Baby Bird

Dog’s are very empathetic creatures. If anyone has ever been in a sticky situation and a dog is nearby, you can bet that dog will happily come to their aid. That’s exactly what happened when one dog noticed that there was a bird struggling in some water.

It was clear this baby bird needed to get out of the water quickly or he it wouldn’t survive. This pooch jumped into action and went into the water to rescue the bird. The dog scooped the bird into his mouth gently and transported him back to the shore where he’d be safe.

Watch the video HERE.