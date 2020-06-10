Listening to Music in the Car Puts Them in a Better Mood

If we’ve had even a small hand in keeping you SANE during the pandemic, we’re thrilled about that . . .

A new survey found 81% of Americans have used MUSIC to help cope with the added stress of the lockdown. And 85% said listening to music while driving puts them in a better mood.

Here are five more quick stats from the survey . . .

1. The average American is listening to an extra 38 minutes of music a day right now.

2. Listening to music is the #1 way we like to de-stress in general. 58% said it’s their go-to coping mechanism. Our top five are music . . . books . . . exercise . . . TV or movies . . . and talking to a friend.

3. 79% said music also makes them more productive. And 49% said it helps them sleep better.

4. 39% of us have created a “self-isolation playlist” during the pandemic to help us get through it.

5. And 8 in 10 Americans can’t imagine living in a world WITHOUT music.