96.5 KOIT Blog

Listening to Music in the Car Puts Them in a Better Mood

Hope Bidegainberry
June 10, 2020

If we’ve had even a small hand in keeping you SANE during the pandemic, we’re thrilled about that . . .

A new survey found 81% of Americans have used MUSIC to help cope with the added stress of the lockdown.  And 85% said listening to music while driving puts them in a better mood.

Here are five more quick stats from the survey . . .

1.  The average American is listening to an extra 38 minutes of music a day right now.

2.  Listening to music is the #1 way we like to de-stress in general.  58% said it’s their go-to coping mechanism.  Our top five are music . . . books . . . exercise . . . TV or movies . . . and talking to a friend.

3.  79% said music also makes them more productive.  And 49% said it helps them sleep better.

4.  39% of us have created a “self-isolation playlist” during the pandemic to help us get through it.

5.  And 8 in 10 Americans can’t imagine living in a world WITHOUT music. 

