Live Concerts Won’t Return Until the Fall

Hope Bidegainberry
April 16, 2020

If you were thinking we would sit through another few weeks of quarantine, and then we would get back to hitting up live concerts, sporting events, and other large-scale gatherings. . . you might NOT want to get your hopes up.

Experts say it could be MANY months before that can happen, and one has a sobering prediction.

Zeke Emanuel, the director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told the “New York Times” that concerts and sporting events won’t be safe to attend until “the fall . . . of 2021 . . . at the earliest.”

He said, quote, “You can’t just flip a switch and open the whole of society up. It’s just not going to work. It’s too much. The virus will definitely flare back to the worst levels.”

He added that the re-starting of the economy will have to be done in stages, and crowded events like concerts and sporting events will be the last part of our old lives to return.

