‘Living Room’ Adoptions

Hope Bidegainberry
March 4, 2020

In order to prepare their shelter dogs for adoption in a real home, this shelter decided to convert their office space to look like a living room and called it The Real Life Room. They transformed it into a quaint, little relaxation room for the dogs, complete with a comfy chair, a rug, pillows, a crate, a lamp, and a TV. 

The doggie living room provided the dogs with a chance to escape the normally noisy and cramped kennels and go relax in a comfortable space. 

Toledo Area Humane Society unveils "real life room"

The life of a shelter dog can be stressful and scary, but one Ohio shelter is wowing the internet with its innovative new room to combat those things. cbsn.ws/2e6GVx0

Posted by CBS News on Thursday, October 13, 2016

