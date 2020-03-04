‘Living Room’ Adoptions

In order to prepare their shelter dogs for adoption in a real home, this shelter decided to convert their office space to look like a living room and called it The Real Life Room. They transformed it into a quaint, little relaxation room for the dogs, complete with a comfy chair, a rug, pillows, a crate, a lamp, and a TV.

The doggie living room provided the dogs with a chance to escape the normally noisy and cramped kennels and go relax in a comfortable space.