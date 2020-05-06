fbpx
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 31: A plane passes supermoon as it rises over London on January 31, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The super blue blood moon is a rare combination of a supermoon, a blood moon and a blue moon all simultaneously occuring. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Look up! Supermoon tonight ~ May 7

Teri King
May 6, 2020

Tonight’s supermoon is called the  Super Flower moon. 

This is the last of 4  Supermoons this year.

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal.

The best time to take a picture or see the supermoon is when the moon is near the horizon during either moonrise or moonset. Having objects in the foreground, like buildings or trees to provide reference points for estimating the moon’s size.

The May full moon is called the Flower Moon because Flowers usually begin blooming in much of the Northern Hemisphere.

Any hoo, take some time to look up in the sky, especially at Moonrise and see the Supermoon tonight.

 

