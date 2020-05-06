Look up! Supermoon tonight ~ May 7

Tonight’s supermoon is called the Super Flower moon.

This is the last of 4 Supermoons this year.

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal.

The best time to take a picture or see the supermoon is when the moon is near the horizon during either moonrise or moonset. Having objects in the foreground, like buildings or trees to provide reference points for estimating the moon’s size.