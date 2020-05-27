fbpx
(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)
Madonna Shocking New Photo – Leaves Little To Imagine

Morris Knight
May 27, 2020

Her latest post is simply “jaw-dropping!”

Well, we know the Material Girl, who at age 61 is now old enough to be someone’s Material Grandma, cares little about what about people might say when it comes to what she wears – or in this case, what she’s not wearing! Not sure what the overall motivation for this photo was but when she shared it on social media, she shocked many who weren’t ready to see this much of Madonna! She nearly bared it all! I mean sure, she is technically dressed – in a least what you could consider the same amount of clothing as a two-piece bathing suit and I realize it really feels hot like summer right now – but STILL! Something about this photo is just…well…DANG MADONNA! 

CLICK HERE to check it out. Warning: NSFW

Am I just overreacting? Would your mom approve? Are you rocking a two-piece bathing suit anytime soon?

