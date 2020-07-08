fbpx
Maine Coon Adoptions: Harrison

Hope Bidegainberry
July 7, 2020
Hi there! My name is HARRISON, and I’m a white with brown shorthaired kitten born March 2020. I love to play, and I also love people, pets and cuddles – and I purr a lot! It would be super cool if I could be adopted with my best bud and brother Hank.
 
For more information CLICK HERE.

