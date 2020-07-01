fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Maine Coon Adoptions: Silas

Hope Bidegainberry
June 30, 2020
Hi, my name is SILAS, a black male shorthaired kitty born in April 2015.  I have a super sweet, gentle spirit, and am curious and affectionate. I’m very playful and can be a chatty kitty. I really like people and love hanging out with my foster family. 
 
 For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Maine Coon Adoptions: Mabel

Hi, I’m MABEL, a brown tabby female Maine Coon-mix kitty born in June 2015.  I love pets and affection – if you pet me under my chin, I’ll kind of tip over in delight.  I’m playful, and I’m a “companion” kitty...

Pet Of The Week: Gretchen

Nice to meet you, I’m Gretchen! I’m an 8-year-old tabby girl with a lot of love to give. My picture may tell you the opposite, but that’s actually my happy face! My favorite things are lap sits, brushing, and lots-o...

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT