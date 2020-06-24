fbpx
Manatee Helps Keep Dog Safe While He Waits to Be Rescued

Hope Bidegainberry
June 24, 2020

This Pit Bull pup escaped from his yard and accidentally took a tumble into a nearby river. Luckily, a friendly sea creature was there to keep him calm and safe until help arrived. 

The local police received a call that morning from a woman who could hear some sort of “struggle” coming from the river behind her house. An officer rushed to the scene, and what he discovered was somewhat distressing, but also magical.

The Pit Bull was clinging frantically to the sea wall, trying not to be swept away, but just below him was a manatee floating close to the surface and hovering protectively near the dog.

Working quickly, the officer borrowed an extension ladder and some treats and went down to the edge of the river to coax the pup. He scooped up the dog and carried him to safety. Once the dog was safe, the manatee slowly swam away.

The owner showed up and the Pit Bull had been missing since the night before and the owner hadn’t had any luck locating him until she heard the commotion.

Watch the news story HERE.

