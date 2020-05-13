fbpx
MEXICO CITY - APRIL 30: People wear surgical masks, to help prevent being infected with the swine flu, as they ride a public bus on April 30, 2009 in Mexico City, Mexico. Cases of swine flu, the strain known as H1N1 virus, have been confirmed in nine countries, including Mexico, where at least 2,400 are believed to be infected, with the number of deaths attributed to the virus believed to be more than 150. The World Health Organization today raised the threat level to 'phase 5,' indicating a 'pandemic is imminent. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Masks Will Be Required For BART, Muni Comeback From COVID-19

May 13, 2020

Another reason why it may be necessary to keep maybe more than one mask with you.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As we’re all anxious to get things going and getting back to work, mass public transit will definitely be a factor in that happening. Bay Area transit leaders have said that people wearing masks will be key to the return of mass public transit in the Bay Area. BART General Manager Robert Powers said “People will need to think of masks the same way they think of their keys and cell phones. You don’t leave home without it,” Powers said. So be ready, Bay Area. It seems like this will be the new normal…at least for the foreseeable future.

