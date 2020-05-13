Masks Will Be Required For BART, Muni Comeback From COVID-19

Another reason why it may be necessary to keep maybe more than one mask with you.

As we’re all anxious to get things going and getting back to work, mass public transit will definitely be a factor in that happening. Bay Area transit leaders have said that people wearing masks will be key to the return of mass public transit in the Bay Area. BART General Manager Robert Powers said “People will need to think of masks the same way they think of their keys and cell phones. You don’t leave home without it,” Powers said. So be ready, Bay Area. It seems like this will be the new normal…at least for the foreseeable future.