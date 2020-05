May is Mental Health Awareness Month!

We all know , t hese are tough and uncertain times .

Our mental health matters. If you or a loved one is struggling, you are not alone!



NAMI, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, is here in our community to help. Visit nami.org to learn more about the free programs and services near you . You can also call the NAMI HelpLine at 1-800-950-NAMI o r text “NAMI” to 741741 . Remember…You are not alone!