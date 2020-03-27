Modesto Animal Shelter Seeks Emergency Foster Families

As the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus crisis, furry friends need immediate help as well.

The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency needs foster ambassadors to take the shelter’s cats and dogs. The shelter is closed to the public because of COVIDE-19 and it has made finding foster families even more difficult.

The shelter remains open only by appointment.

They currently have 190 dogs and 47 cats that are in need of homes, and they hope to find foster families for the 200 to 300 animals they expect to have come through in the next coming weeks.

