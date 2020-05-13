fbpx
NOW PLAYING
german shepherd mother dog playing with puppy on wooden floor
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Mom And Son Pair That Have Been In A Shelter For 8 Months Are Looking For A Home

Hope Bidegainberry
May 13, 2020

One adorable dog, a 10-year old rescued dog wants a forever home for her and her 4-year-old pup. Sadly, when their previous owners faced financial difficulties, they could no longer provide for the mother and son.

These two have spent 8 months in the shelter, waiting for someone. Their luck quickly turned around when a Washington D.C. based non-profit, Homeward Trails, picked them up and placed them with a foster family.

The shelter is trying to help the pair find a forever home.

The two need to be re-homed together because they cannot stand to be apart. They are incredibly close and they have spent most of their time together. They spend the majority of their days cuddling or napping beside one another.

Homeward Trails is very hopeful to find these two a new forever home.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Musicians Who Have Opened Up About Having COVID-19

Celebrities are also speaking out about their own experiences with the virus. Sara Bareilles Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles also took took to Instagram that she had also had contracted the coronavirus. In a video she...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT