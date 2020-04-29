Mother’s Day Gifts This Year

Your mom’s Mother’s Day wish list is probably doable this year, even during the lockdown. 400 moms aged 55 and under were polled. Here are the top eight gifts they said they want to get . . .

Gift cards. The top cards they want are for online retailers . . . big box stores . . . coffee . . . clothing . . . and future spa or beauty treatments. Flowers. Personal care items. Housewares. Including small appliances and decorative stuff. Clothing. Tickets to an event. Just make sure it’s well into the future. Jewelry. Books.

“A nice meal at a restaurant” didn’t make the list this year, for obvious reasons.

The poll also found moms with young kids OVERWHELMINGLY prefer gift cards. 87% of moms with newborns said that’s what they want.