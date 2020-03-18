NOW PLAYING
Happy Latin American family watching a comedy film at the cinema and laughing - entertainment concepts
96.5 KOIT BlogCoronavirus

Movies Postponed by COVID-19

Hope Bidegainberry
March 18, 2020

Last we heard, movie theaters weren’t shutting down yet. But it might not be long, because the studios have started delaying their big premieres . . .

Universal announced that it’s pushing back the new “Fast & Furious” sequel “F9” until next YEAR. It was supposed to open in May. Now it’s set for April 2nd of 2021.

Disney just took three movies off its docket. The live-action “Mulan” remake was supposed to open March 27th.  Now they’re looking at dates later in the year.  Director Niki Caro Tweeted out a message of support to everyone affected by the virus.

Disney is also shelving its new Marvel movie “The New Mutants” for now . . . and the horror flick, “Antlers”, produced by their subsidiary, Searchlight Pictures.

And the release of “A Quiet Place Part 2” has been delayed indefinitely.  It was supposed to open worldwide next week.

John Krasinski Tweeted out the announcement, saying it’s the type of movie you really need to see with other people.  So he’s going to, quote, “wait to release the film until we CAN all see it together.” 

(Here’s a list of a few more movies that had already been postponed.)

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

One Sport Still Standing

Last week, the coronavirus annihilated EVERY sport, even the ones that didn’t initially cancel and postpone ended up caving over the weekend. But there is ONE SPORT left standing . . . DOG-SLEDDING. For...

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Santana

Hello! My name is Santana and I am a 2 year old, neutered husky that currently weighs about 55 lbs! I am a high energy boy that is looking for an experienced family to continue my training! I am a typical husky and have...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT