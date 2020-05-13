fbpx
Musicians Who Have Opened Up About Having COVID-19

Morris Knight
May 13, 2020

Celebrities are also speaking out about their own experiences with the virus.

Sara Bareilles

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles also took took to Instagram that she had also had contracted the coronavirus. In a video she said “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.”

But she wasn’t the only one…

P!NK

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

P!nk took to social media to reveal that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She said on Instagram: “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

To help the entire situation, P!NK announced that she is making a donation of $1 million to support health care workers on the frontlines.

 

In addition to P!nk…

Sam Smith

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Sam Smith is convinced he had it, but did not get tested. He said: “I know I had it. 100 percent had it. Everything I’ve read completely pointed to that.” After three weeks in self-isolation, Sam Smith said he is feeling fine.

Madonna

(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for J/P HRO)

The pop icon said on Instagram that she recently tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. “Thank God we are all healthy and well now.” Madonna expressed gratitude to researchers on her instagram HERE.

 

