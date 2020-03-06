National Day of Unplugging is an annual 24 hour detox from technology.

San Francisco is celebrating the National Day of Unplugging with a Shabbat dinner, a concert at the Great American Music Hall, and free ice cream in Dolores Park.

Friday night, Value Culture is hosting a phone-free Shabbat dinner in the Haas-Lilienthal House. Dinner includes plenty of food & drinks, a short universal Shabbat experience (don’t have to be Jewish) and meaningful conversation with Tiffany Shlain, author of the best-selling book, “24/6: The Power of Unplugging One Day a Week.” RSVP at www.valueculture.org. You can also reserve your spot here.

At 9pm, Oslo-based Norwegian singer-songwriter Ann of the North performs at the Great American Music Hall. Described as “soft, soul-baring electro-pop,” her shows have been selling out across the country.

Saturday, March 7 unplug with free ice cream in Dolores Park. Palm is teaming up with Unplug for a Cause organizer lilspace and the nonprofit homeless services organization Knock Knock Give a Sock to scoop up free ice cream. Author Tiffany Shlain will also be on hand to talk about the values of unplugging. In addition to the free ice cream, Palm will be giving away swag and a chance to win an unlocked Palm and a copy of Tiffany’s book, “24/6,” which explores how turning off screens for just one day a week can work wonders for your mind, body and soul. This is all happening Sunday, March 7 from 2pm-4pm in Dolores Park.

“If we are always looking down at our phones we miss the opportunity to value the culture that is all around us,” says Value Culture founder Adam Swig. “That is why it is [our] mission to get people into culture and philanthropy of where they are living.”

This is the 11th annual National Day of Unplugging (NDU). Over the past decade, NDU has been at the forefront of the movement to educate people about the dangers involved with over-reliance on technology–especially as it pertains to handheld devices. The amount of smartphone users worldwide has reached 3.5 billion. According to recent studies, the average smartphone user taps, swipes or clicks their phone 2617 times per day, with most starting immediately when they wake up.

