NOW PLAYING
Lettering from National Day of Unplugging. Digital detox from technology. Black text isolated on white background. Vector stock illustration.
96.5 KOIT Blog

National Day Of Unplugging

Hope Bidegainberry
March 6, 2020

National Day of Unplugging is an annual 24 hour detox from technology. 

San Francisco is celebrating the National Day of Unplugging with a Shabbat dinner, a concert at the Great American Music Hall, and free ice cream in Dolores Park. 

Friday night, Value Culture is hosting a phone-free Shabbat dinner in the Haas-Lilienthal House. Dinner includes plenty of food & drinks, a short universal Shabbat experience (don’t have to be Jewish) and meaningful conversation with Tiffany Shlain, author of the best-selling book, “24/6: The Power of Unplugging One Day a Week.” RSVP at www.valueculture.org. You can also reserve your spot here.  

At 9pm, Oslo-based Norwegian singer-songwriter Ann of the North performs at the Great American Music Hall. Described as “soft, soul-baring electro-pop,” her shows have been selling out across the country. 

Saturday, March 7 unplug with free ice cream in Dolores Park. Palm is teaming up with Unplug for a Cause organizer lilspace and the nonprofit homeless services organization Knock Knock Give a Sock to scoop up free ice cream. Author Tiffany Shlain will also be on hand to talk about the values of unplugging. In addition to the free ice cream, Palm will be giving away swag and a chance to win an unlocked Palm and a copy of Tiffany’s book, “24/6,” which explores how turning off screens for just one day a week can work wonders for your mind, body and soul. This is all happening Sunday, March 7 from 2pm-4pm in Dolores Park. 

“If we are always looking down at our phones we miss the opportunity to value the culture that is all around us,” says Value Culture founder Adam Swig. “That is why it is [our] mission to get people into culture and philanthropy of where they are living.”

This is the 11th annual National Day of Unplugging (NDU). Over the past decade, NDU has been at the forefront of the movement to educate people about the dangers involved with over-reliance on technology–especially as it pertains to handheld devices. The amount of smartphone users worldwide has reached 3.5 billion. According to recent studies, the average smartphone user taps, swipes or clicks their phone 2617 times per day, with most starting immediately when they wake up.

Click here to read more about how other communities in California are supporting their residents in achieving better life/tech balance. 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

San Jose has the largest Monopoly board in the world

This is not new news but I was wondering if you have ever played Monopoly on this huge board in San Jose?  People can actually rent it out for family, school/non-profit, and corporate events.  It really is pretty cool! ...

Veterinarian Treating Homeless Peoples’ Animals

This veterinarian spends his free time driving around California and spotting homeless people with animals. His goal is to treat them for no cost at all. When the Great Recession hit the US in 2007, he realized he...

Upcoming Events

Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT